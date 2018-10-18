St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, October 7 was the Nineteenth Sunday after Trinity.

Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Ephesians 4:17 “This I say therefore…that ye henceforth walk not as other Gentiles walk, in the vanity of their mind…” In this letter St. Paul deals with the constant problem of living a Christian life in a secular world.

Christians have no distinguishing marks or appearance from other people, but should be distinguished by their actions and way of life. Paul understood the situation of the new Christians at Ephesus and insists that they must live differently from others before becoming Christian; it is hard to focus on God’s kingdom in a secular world, and this is a basic challenge of a Christian life. They should learn a new nature from Christ. Then he goes on to be more specific and lists negative traits to be avoided. Christians are not taken from the world, but must learn to live in it while hoping for our eventual heavenly kingdom. Paul exhorts us to get rid of old ways and find a new life in Christ’s likeness, then lists the duties of this new life “Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and evil speaking be put away from you.” Paul’s message is that God broke the power of our sinful nature & we have freedom of choice on how to live.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Debbie Berthold, whose birthday is October 12, and the wedding anniversary prayer for Geoff & Beverly Hartley whose anniversary is also on October 12.

Saturday was another Springfield Symphony day, so I drove up and met my cousin & Symphony partner Daniel Straw for dinner & the concert. The soprano, Jennifer Forni, who is a Professor of Voice at Evangel, was the guest artist & she performed the Samuel Barber piece “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” for soprano & orchestra. This is a favorite piece of mine since I heard the soprano Eleanor Steber, for whom it was written, perform it many years ago. Jennifer Forni did an excellent job & I loved hearing it again. Then the orchestra performed the Mahler Symphony No. 4 which concludes with a soprano solo also sung by Miss Forni, and it too was an excellent performance.

For information on St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.

Sunday, October 14 was the Twentieth Sunday after Trinity.

Bishop Hartley was ill and unable to be with us so in his absence instead of Holy Communion we held the Morning Prayer service conducted by our Lay Leader Joe Crisswell; Brian Connell read the Old Testament lesson and I read the New Testament lesson which was the Gospel for the day, St. Matthew 22: 1, which is the parable of the wedding guest. Joe delivered a sermon prepared by Bishop Hartley based on this Gospel, which is a lesson on how the kingdom of heaven operates. He began by noting that we all want God’s mercy but mercy also requires justice, as we see in this parable in which a king invites guests to a wedding feast for his son, but the invited guests do not show up so others are invited, both good people and bad. In the culture of the time, not showing up as an invited guest was an insult to the host and a social disgrace. The wedding went on with the guests who did show up, but one man did not wear the required wedding garment, which was also an insult to the host; the guest was not properly attired and did not follow the rules. In this parable the king is God, the son is Jesus, and the guests are the Church. The guests who did not heed the invitation refused the spiritual banquet offered by the king, that is by God. The best & worst are invited through Christ but must come of their own will and follow the requirements. The wedding garment symbolizes the garment of righteousness, and the guests to be welcome must put off the garment of sin & follow God’s rules.

The meaning of this parable is that if we reject God’s offer of righteousness, He will find others who will.

Last Wednesday, October 10 the Hartleys, my sister & I spent the day at the College of the Ozarks and had a very interesting time. We had lunch in the restaurant there then visited the veterans’ memorial wing of the Keeter Center where we saw the flag brought back from World War II by Elza Hutchison, as related in the article in last week’s Herald, which is on permanent display in the Keeter Center. We also saw the Medal of Honor won by Norwood native Ova Kelley which is also on permanent display. Our member Lincoln Connell was instrumental in having the bridge over Highway 60 in Norwood named in his honor. Then we went on the visit the College of the Ozarks museum which has many interesting displays of regional Ozarks history & culture.

