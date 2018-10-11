St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, October 7 was the Nineteenth Sunday after Trinity.

Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Ephesians 4:17 “This I say therefore…that ye henceforth walk not as other Gentiles walk, in the vanity of their mind…” In this letter St. Paul deals with the constant problem of living a Christian life in a secular world.

Christians have no distinguishing marks or appearance from other people, but should be distinguished by their actions and way of life. Paul understood the situation of the new Christians at Ephesus and insists that they must live differently from others before becoming Christian; it is hard to focus on God’s kingdom in a secular world, and this is a basic challenge of a Christian life. They should learn a new nature from Christ. Then he goes on to be more specific and lists negative traits to be avoided. Christians are not taken from the world, but must learn to live in it while hoping for our eventual heavenly kingdom. Paul exhorts us to get rid of old ways and find a new life in Christ’s likeness, then lists the duties of this new life “Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and evil speaking be put away from you.” Paul’s message is that God broke the power of our sinful nature & we have freedom of choice on how to live.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Debbie Berthold, whose birthday is October 12, and the wedding anniversary prayer for Geoff & Beverly Hartley whose anniversary is also on October 12.

Saturday was another Springfield Symphony day, so I drove up and met my cousin & Symphony partner Daniel Straw for dinner & the concert. The soprano, Jennifer Forni, who is a Professor of Voice at Evangel, was the guest artist & she performed the Samuel Barber piece “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” for soprano & orchestra. This is a favorite piece of mine since I heard the soprano Eleanor Steber, for whom it was written, perform it many years ago. Jennifer Forni did an excellent job & I loved hearing it again. Then the orchestra performed the Mahler Symphony No. 4 which concludes with a soprano solo also sung by Miss Forni, and it too was an excellent performance.

