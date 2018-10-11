Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with music and hymns. Birthday song was for Donna Gardner, Tony and Ashton Stillings. Dwayne and Gloria Moore were celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scriptures then Kendra sang two beautiful praise songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from Genesis 25:19-24, Romans 9:1-10,”Family rejection and A Creation of a personal burden.”

I have been busy making crafts for the Christmas sale.

Delmar is feeling better.

Not a lot of news this week.

Something to think about. What would you do if you could live your life over?