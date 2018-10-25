Skyline R-II Board Meeting

The Skyline R-II Board met in regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 with all seven board members present. The consent agenda items consisting of board minutes, bills and financial statement were presented and approved.

In old business: Safety and security was on the agenda for old business noting the Skyline staff participated in the annual Active Shooter Training. Tim Ceplina from Spearpoint, LLC provided the Active Shooter/Intruder Response Training. They also completed a security assessment that suggested improvements to securing the grounds and building.

Suggestions included replacing outside doors and classrooms doors with more secure/reinforced doors, adding security cameras in hallways and outside building, and purchasing/installing “u” joint locks on the inside of classroom doors to fully secure the doors. The board discussed the recommendations and will be looking into them.

In new business: Matthew James, school auditor, presented the 2017-18 audit. His opinion noted the following statement: “the financial statements referred to present fairly, in all material respects” meaning it was a clean opinion. The board approved the 2017-18 audit.

Bus routes were presented and approved.

Program evaluations were presented and approved for: health services, food services, professional development and curriculum.

In the Superintendent’s Report, it was noted student enrollment for September was 85 students for K-8, and ten preschool students.

The next regular board meeting is set for November. The meeting time has been changed to Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.