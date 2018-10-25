Signs Dominate Historical Society Meeting Agenda

(Ava, MO) – Douglas County Historical Society held its monthly meeting Oct. 15, 2018.

Pat called the meeting to order. Sharon gave the treasurer’s report and minutes from the Sept. meeting. J. D made a motion they be approved and Pat 2nd it.

Sharon gave a report about the Museum sign on new 5. It will have to be removed because the land has sold and the new owners didn’t want the sign on the land. After a general discussion it was decided to not try to find land to put the sign on at this time.

Pat set up the special display with a fall theme and it looks great.

Marilyn gave an update on the new sign to be installed at the Airport and the celebration to be held and she is looking for a good turnout. She told about some displays she was making for the occasion.

The journal stories are all turned in, so it should go to the printer the first of November.

After a general discussion of things to do before winter, J. D. made a motion to adjourn and Marilyn 2nd it.

The next meeting will be Nov. 19, 2018 at the Museum and everyone is invited.