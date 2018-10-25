Sen. Jay Wasson Selected For Governmental Excellence Award

By University Communications

Major policy change requires strong advocacy in the political arena. In the last year, Missouri State University hurdled steep challenges with Sen. Jay Wasson’s support.

Because of this extraordinary support, the Board of Governors voted today (Oct. 19) to award Wasson the 2018 Governmental Excellence Award.

Since joining the General Assembly, Wasson has distinguished himself as a legislator who fights for education, research and economic development. He pushes to increase state funding for Missouri State.

“We are grateful for Senator Wasson’s continual support,” said Missouri State President Clif Smart. “He looks toward the future, and he sees the value that higher education provides in improving the state. Then he fights to invest in that future.”

In 2018, Wasson championed legislation that removed limitations on Missouri State’s ability to offer professional and doctorate degrees. He also spearheaded efforts to modify tuition restrictions.

With his leadership, the Missouri Senate reformed the state’s tax increment financing laws to make funding available for a capital project in IDEA Commons.

Wasson previously served as Nixa’s mayor and state representative. Since 2010, he has served as a state senator.

About the Governmental Excellence Award

The Governmental Excellence Award includes a framed resolution and a bronze bear in an upright position mounted on a base. Former Missouri State art professor Dr. Jim Hill designed the statue. A 14-foot statue version of the bronze bear is located just north of Missouri State’s Plaster Student Union.

This is the fourth year this award has been presented. Prior recipients include Gov. Mike Parson, Dr. Michael Nietzel and Sen. Roy Blunt.

The university president and administrative council recommend recipients. Executive committees of the Faculty Senate, Staff Senate and Student Government Association support the nomination prior to going before the Board of Governors for approval.