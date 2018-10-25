School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 29

Cereal with yogurt, bananas

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, apple

Wednesday, Oct.31

Sausage pancake on a stick, bananas.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce.

Friday, Nov. 2

Mini bagels, pineapple.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 29

Chicken patty on a bun, spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, cold sandwich condiment, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, spring salad mix, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

BBQ pork on bun, Frito pie, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, Mandarin orange chicken salad, corn, pears, hot rolls.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Cheeseburger, tacos, tater tots with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, applesauce.

Friday, Nov. 2

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, Caesar side salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Oct. 29

Chicken patty on bun, spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

BBQ pork on bun, Frito pie, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, corn, pears, hot rolls.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Cheeseburger, tacos, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, applesauce.

Friday, Nov. 2

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, Caesar side salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Oct. 29

Spicy chicken sandwich, spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

BBQ pork on bun, Frito pie, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, cowboy beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, corn, pears, hot rolls.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Bacon cheeseburger, tacos, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, applesauce.

Friday, Nov. 2

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, Caesar side salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 29

Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, & milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, & milk.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Biscuit, sausage patty, fruit, juice, & milk.

Friday, Nov. 2

Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 29

Cheeseburger on a bun, fries, baked beans, fruit, & milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Cashew chicken, rice, egg rolls, carrots, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, fruit, & milk.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Sloppy Joe on a bun, chips, fresh veggies w/ranch, fruit, & milk.

Friday, Nov. 2

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit, & milk.

Skyline R-II Menus

Unavailable. See Skyline’s Facebook page for updates.