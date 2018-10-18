School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 22

Egg and cheese bagel, bananas.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Applesauce muffins, peaches.

Wednesday, Oct.24

Cereal with yogurt, apple.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Mini cinni’s, applesauce.

Friday, Oct. 26

Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 22

Corn dog, chicken nacho with white queso, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

BBQ Rib on bun, meatball sub, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Chicken patty, roast pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, Mandarin orange chicken salad, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Popcorn chicken nuggets with Italian bread, hot dog mac and cheese with Italian bread, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, Oct. 26

Cheese pizza, Parmesan chicken sandwich, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Oct. 22

Corn dog, chicken nachos with white queso, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

BBQ Rib on bun, meatball sub, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Chicken patty, roast pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot rolls, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, glazed carrots, peaches.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Popcorn chicken nuggets with Italian bread, hot dog mac and cheese with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, Oct. 26

Cheese pizza, Parmesan chicken sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Oct. 22

Corn dog, chicken nachos with white queso, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.Tuesday, Oct. 23

BBQ rib on bun, meatball sub, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, roast pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Chicken strps with Italian bread, hot dog mac and cheese with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, Oct. 26

Sausage pizza, Parmesan chicken sandwich, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 22

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice & milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Biscuit & gravy, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, & milk.

Friday, Oct. 26

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, & milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 22

Burrito, string cheese, refried beans, diced tomatoes, fruit, & milk.Tuesday, Oct. 23

Chicken alfredo, salad, bread stick, broccoli, Jello® w/fruit, milk.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, Mandarin oranges, & milk.Thursday, Oct. 25

Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fries, fruit, & milk.

Friday, Oct. 26

Cheese pizza, salad, w/ranch, peas, fruit, & milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 22

Scrambled eggs, toast & jelly, juice, & milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Cereal, muffin, juice, & milk.Wednesday, Oct. 24

Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, & milk.

Thursday, Oct. 25

No School

Friday, Oct. 19

No School

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 22

BBQ Pork, rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, & milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Pepperoni pizza, salad bar, fruit. & milk.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Vegetable soup, crackers, fruit, & milk.

Thursday, Oct. 25

No School.

Friday, Oct. 26

No School.

*Menu subject to change