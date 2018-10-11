School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 15

Mini waffles, applesauce.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Cereal with yogurt, apple.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Mini French toast sticks, bananas.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Cereal with yogurt, applesauce.

Friday, Oct. 19

No School.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 15

Hot dog on bun, chicken and cheese quesadilla, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Chicken and waffles with syrup, pizza grilled cheese, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Chicken patty, meatloaf, mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Corn dog, baby carrots, apple.

Friday, Oct. 19

No School.

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Oct. 15

Hot dog on bun, chicken and cheese quesadilla, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Chicken and waffles with syrup, pizza grilled cheese, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Chicken patty, meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Tony’s® pizza, Caesar side salad, pears, apple.

Friday, Oct. 19

No School.

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Oct. 15

Chili dog, pizza quesadilla, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Chicken and waffles with syrup, bacon pickle grilled cheese, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Tony’s® pizza, Caesar side salad, pears, apple.

Friday, Oct. 12

No School.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 15

Pancakes, syrup, sausage links, fruit, juice, & milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Breakfast burrito, fruit, juice, & milk.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Breakfast bar, yogurt, fruit, juice, & milk.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Sausage egg & cheese biscuit, fruit, juice, & milk.

Friday, Oct. 19

No School.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 15

Ravioli w/meat sauce, bread sticks, salad, peaches, & milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Spaghetti w/meat sauce, salad, bread stick, carrots, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, peaches, & milk.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Sloppy Joe on a bun, chips, fresh veggies w/ranch, grapes, & milk.

Friday, Oct. 19

No School.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 15

Breakfast pizza, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Waffles, sausage, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Oatmeal, granola, juice, and milk.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.

Friday, Oct. 19

Egg breakfast sandwich, juice and milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 15

Sloppy Joe, corn, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Chicken & noodles, salad bar, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit bar, & milk.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Hot dog or chili dog, salad bar, fruit, and milk.

Friday, Oct. 19

Spaghetti with meat, garlic cheese biscuit, green beans, fruit, & milk.

*Menu subject to change