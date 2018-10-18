Sam A. Baker State Park Hosts Annual Halloween Bash Oct. 27

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 15, 2018 – Calling all goblins, ghosts and creatures of the night. Join us for an evening of Halloween frights…and fun! Come to Sam A. Baker State Park for the 4th annual Halloween Bash – It’s Haunting in the Park. The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the new Mudlick Mountain Grill and Shelter #1.

The event is free and open to the public.

Come dressed up as your favorite character and trick or treat your way around the campgrounds and cabins. Halloween games, face painting, interpretive activities, free food and haunted hikes will be part of the festivities. End the evening with s’mores around a campfire. Activities will take place around the new Mudlick Mountain Grill and Shelter #1. Free parking is available. See signs for details.

Sam A. Baker State Park is located in southeast Missouri, four miles north of Patterson on Highway 143 in Wayne County. For more information about the event, contact the park office at 573-856-4411.