Road Closure Across Beaver Dam Extended

ROGERS, Ark. –– Work on Beaver Dam in Carroll County is expected to extend until early November. A section of Arkansas Hwy 187 that crosses the dam will be closed for a longer period than first expected so crews can continue the installation of a hydropower head gate in to the dam.

The Dam Site Peninsula Area, also called Dam Site Cutoff Wall, will also remain closed due to the area being used for staging equipment and materials needed for the project so the area is not able to accommodate the traffic from Highway 187.

The closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies. If traveling in the area, please plan alternate routes and allow extra time to reach your destinations.

The recommended alternate route for travelers is Highway 62. Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic cones until the bridge opens back up in early November. If you have any questions about this or general questions about Beaver Lake, please call the Beaver Lake Project Office at 479-636-1210.