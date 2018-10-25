Ramblings of the Ole Parson – Robert E. Thompson, Sr.

The Grudge

I recently ran across this thought: The grudge holder is like the person who takes poison hoping that it will harm the other person, the one against whom he holds the deep seated resentment. Often it is so peevish and petty that the grudge holder is reluctant to express it. But usually it is so precious (?) to the holder he will not let it go.

It is no wonder James stated; “Grudge not one against another, brethren, lest ye be condemned:”

If held very long it will sour the soul and render one unfit for heaven.

We need to be quick to forgive any wrong, real or imagined. Jesus said; Mt 6:14 For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: 15 But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses. (KJV)

That is pretty straight talk. Let us beware!