Ramblings of the Ole Parson – Robert E. Thompson, Sr.

Ec 11:9 Rejoice, O young man, in thy youth; and let thy heart cheer thee in the days of thy youth, and walk in the ways of thine heart, and in the sight of thine eyes: but know thou, that for all these things God will bring thee into judgment. (KJV)

At first glance the wise man seems to advocate a carelessness of living, but as the verse ends, he warns of the judgment of God. One will give an account unto God for misusing the life which God given.

There is a saying among us, “Young folk must sow their wild oats.” As sure as there is a sowing there is a reaping. In Galatians 6:7 Paul warns; “whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” A song writer exhorts, “May we sow righteous seed for the reaping…”