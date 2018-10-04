Ramblings of the Ole Parson – Robert E. Thompson, Sr.

Sad News – Oct 4

It was about 2 a.m. when the parsonage phone rang. Calls at that time of the night do not usually bear good news. It was Mildred, one of our church ladies, informing us that her sister, June, had been killed in an auto accident. Mildred ask us to go with her to tell the sad message to her parents. What do you say or do at such a time?

June was not a practicing Christian, but we could hope she had prayed for she had been raised in Church. We prayed with the family and tried to give words of comfort. We urged them to seek comfort in the fact that God is faithful to every soul.

The pastor finds himself weeping with them that weep at such times, and can only point them to the one who bears our sorrows and shares our griefs. Isa 53:4 Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows… The song writer, Bertha Lillenas, wrote:

Sometimes our skies are cloudy and dreary,

Sometimes our hearts are burdened with care;

But we may know, whate’er may befall us,

Jesus is always there.