Rachel Ann Ely, 49 years,10 months, 29 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on October 12, 2018 at her home in Ava with Mom and Dad by her side.

Rachel was born November 14, 1968 in Anaheim, CA to Douglas Gene Ely and Linda Ella (Mott) Ely.

Rachel was a graduate of Perris High School, CA. She received her Associates Degree in Communications at Drury University in Springfield, MO and went on to get her B.S. Degree in Sociology, Psychology and Criminology also from Drury. She recently received her Master of Arts Degree from the University of Alabama. Her Degree was in Counselor Education and Rehabilitation Counseling. Her goal was to help people like herself, roll tide.

Rachel moved to Ava in 1990 with her family from California. She was a nationally ranked Equestrian Morgan Horse Rider and loved her horses. Her first horse was a pony named Candy Bar. They shared many adventures together until she graduated to her Morgan, Beau. She was invited to ride in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA. Rachel cared for her grandmother after her grandfather passed away up until her own health prevented her from doing so. She was so giving and had such a big heart for all, she loved people.

Rachel was preceded in death by her grandparents.

She is survived by her parents, Doug & Linda Ely, a sister, three nieces and one nephew.

At Rachel's request there will be no visitation or services. Memorials may be made to the family as a love offering to help on expenses at the funeral home.