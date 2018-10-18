Primitive Molasses Making

Marjorie and Jim Voyles hosted an old-fashioned molasses making day at their home on Saturday, Oct. 13. The couple is shown above standing next to the vat where the sugar cane syrup is being cooked down into molasses, over a wood fire. The Voyles have been hosts to this old-time tradition for several years. Below, standing left, Bridget Loftin is stirring a pot of apple butter as it cooks over the fire, while visiting with Richard Michael, center. Others in the photo include Jennifer Napier, Glen Dale Robertson, Danny Johnson, and Aaron Napier.