Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks October 11, 2018 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Making Square Bales the Old-Fashioned Way Last Saturday, during the Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks, Sam Fossett and son Kirby, demonstrated how hay was prepared many years ago by using a tractor engine to turn a big iron fly wheel. The method required placing hay into a square wooden shape for pressing and forming each individual square bale. Local bands were a part of the entertainment venue this past weekend at the Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks held at the New Haven Event Center (Chapel Grove), east of Ava. Kirk Dooms, above right, and his wife Judy (not pictured), entertained six grandkids on Saturday at the Pioneer Heritage Festival held at the New Haven Event Center, on Highway 14 east of Ava.