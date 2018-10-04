Pioneer Heritage Festival 2018 Events Oct. 6-7

Youth Talent Show (16 years & younger)

  • 2 – 3 p.m. Saturday (stage)
  • Acoustic stringed instruments (no amplifiers); Playing with singing allowed

Cornbread Cook-off (in the Chapel)

  • Saturday judging all day. Winner announced 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
  • Two divisions: 
  • Sweet
  • Savory

Fruit Pie Contest (in the Chapel)

  • (crust and filling must be made from scratch)
  • Saturday judging all day. Winner announced 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Embroidery Contest (in the Chapel)

  • Entries will display both days if desired. Winners announced Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Costume Contest (on stage)

  • Saturday, 4:40 p.m.
  • Four Divisions:
  • Youth Girl (10 and under)
  • Youth Boy (10 and under)
  • Adult Male
  • Adult Female

Youth Games (each day) (at youth tent)

  • Three Legged Race
  • Water Carrying Race
  • Sack Races
  • Egg Toss

Discover Your Heritage Poster Display

  • All weekend in the Chapel

For additional information, see https://heritage417.com.

