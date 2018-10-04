Pioneer Heritage Festival 2018 Events Oct. 6-7

Youth Talent Show (16 years & younger)
- 2 – 3 p.m. Saturday (stage)
- Acoustic stringed instruments (no amplifiers); Playing with singing allowed
Cornbread Cook-off (in the Chapel)
- Saturday judging all day. Winner announced 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Two divisions:
- Sweet
- Savory
Fruit Pie Contest (in the Chapel)
- (crust and filling must be made from scratch)
- Saturday judging all day. Winner announced 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Embroidery Contest (in the Chapel)
- Entries will display both days if desired. Winners announced Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Costume Contest (on stage)
- Saturday, 4:40 p.m.
- Four Divisions:
- Youth Girl (10 and under)
- Youth Boy (10 and under)
- Adult Male
- Adult Female
Youth Games (each day) (at youth tent)
- Three Legged Race
- Water Carrying Race
- Sack Races
- Egg Toss
Discover Your Heritage Poster Display
- All weekend in the Chapel
For additional information, see https://heritage417.com.