Ava R-I Middle School Counselor, Brooke Melton (far left) and Ava R-1 High School Counselor, Katie Burkdoll (far right) presented Signs of Suicide and Depression to parents and community members during Parent/Teacher Conferences on Thursday evening, Oct. 18 in the PAC Building.
Parents learn to watch for signs of suicide & depression
Ava R-I Middle School Counselor, Brooke Melton (far left) and Ava R-1 High School Counselor, Katie Burkdoll (far right) presented Signs of Suicide and Depression to parents and community members during Parent/Teacher Conferences on Thursday evening, Oct. 18 in the PAC Building.