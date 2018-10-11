Ozark Native Plant Society to Meet In October

The October 16 meeting of the Ozarks Native Plant Society will be held at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Conservation at 551 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

This month the program is entitled, “Native Plants, Pollinators and Other Critters” and will consist of a slideshow of diverse native life from Kingfisher Farm’s fields of warm season grasses and forbs. The photos are taken by Gail Rowley, Ozark Stream Photography, from Gail and Tom Rowley’s property in Texas County.