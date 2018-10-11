OTC to Host Car, Motorcycle Show Oct. 13

SPRINGFIELD, MO — Ozarks Technical Community College will host a Car and Motorcycle Show Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lot N on the OTC Springfield Campus (located at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway). Registration is $20 and begins at 9 a.m. on site. Pre-registration is also available at otc.edu/carshow. The event is free to spectators. Food will be available for purchase.

OTC automotive students will judge the vehicles and award trophies to the top contenders in 21 different classes. All proceeds from the event will support SkillsUSA student activities. SkillsUSA is a national organization that strives to improve the quality of America’s workforce through technical and professional skills training.

For more information about OTC’s Car and Motorcycle Show, please contact Gabriel McLaughlin at 417-447-8133 or mclaughg@otc.edu.