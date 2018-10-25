Office of Administration Announces New State of Missouri Chief Information Officer

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Office of Administration (OA) today announced that Mike Cheles, a longtime information technology leader, will be the new State of Missouri Chief Information Officer and lead the OA Information Technology Services Division (ITSD), the state’s consolidated IT organization.

Cheles will lead a team of almost 1,000 IT professionals that support the IT systems and services used by 14 executive departments and three statewide-elected officials in their daily operations. He will officially take over as CIO on Oct. 22.

An innovative and strategic IT leader, Cheles comes to the State of Missouri with global experience delivering technology solutions as both a CIO and consultant. He has previously fulfilled major IT roles at companies with regional, national, and global impact.

In his decades of experience, Cheles has worked extensively on IT challenges in which application portfolios had become dated, unsupportable, or excessively redundant and required optimization. Cheles also has experience quickly turning around IT organizations that were underperforming and experiencing structural issues affecting business operations.

Cheles previously served in the CIO role for Gibson Guitar Corp., Hussmann Corp. in Bridgeton, Missouri, and MEMC Electronic Materials in St. Peters, Missouri. Most recently, Cheles was the Director of Quality and Enterprise Projects at Centene Corporation, a St. Louis-based healthcare company serving millions of people across the U.S. and internationally.

“The search for the state’s next CIO was extremely important to the Office of Administration and to all the departments the IT division serves,” said Sarah Steelman, Office of Administration Commissioner. “We found the right fit with Mike Cheles. He’s a strategic thinker who also has a proven history of finding and delivering creative technology solutions that make organizations perform better.”

Cheles takes over ITSD from Acting CIO Rich Kliethermes, who has led the technology division since November 2015 to become a nationally-recognized IT organization. The State of Missouri earned a prestigious “A” grade in 2014, 2016, and 2018 from the Center for Digital Government Digital States Survey, which evaluates state governments’ use of digital technologies to better serve their citizens and streamline operations. Kliethermes will become acting deputy director of ITSD.

Cheles earned his bachelor’s degree in supply chain management from Michigan State University. He also earned his master’s degree in business administration with honors from Washington University in St. Louis.