Norm Stewart Classic –– 48 Hours of High School Basketball

COLUMBIA, Mo. –– Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Norm Stewart and the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association will host the 11th Annual Norm Stewart Classic at Columbia College, November 30 through December 2, 2018. This year the Classic will continue last year’s inaugural around-the-clock high school basketball action. Games will be played for 48 continuous hours.

The Norm Stewart Classic was founded 11 years ago by the late Gary Filbert with the intention of honoring Coach Norm Stewart by showcasing student athletes in Missouri and by raising money for the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer program, which Stewart began as a pilot program while coaching at the University of Missouri.

Filbert played basketball for the University of Missouri and was a high school and college coach for many years. He also founded the Show-Me State games in Missouri, which has grown to be the largest State Games in the nation. Filbert lost his battle to cancer in 2011, but has left behind many programs that bear his devotion to student athletes.

The Classic is made up of 46 teams, both boys and girls teams, from across Missouri. The boys team from Peoria Quest Charter Academy and the girls team from East St. Louis Senior High, both from Illinois, will also travel to participate in this year’s Classic.

Columbia College’s Southwell Complex will host the 24 games that will be aired nationwide on ESPN3. The games will also be broadcast on regional television stations across Missouri. The Classic starts with the first game at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 and will end with the last game starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Each game will have one player who will be recognized as the Gary Filbert MVP.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students, and children under 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

The proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer program. A program that Stewart started while coaching at the University of Missouri, after his diagnosis and treatment of colon cancer. The program was adopted as the charity of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. As a group, they have raised over $100 million dollars for cancer research.