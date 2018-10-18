MU Experts Available to Discuss Water Management Issues

Drought-like conditions have affected a significant portion of Missouri throughout 2018. Drought is one of the primary research areas within the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources’ overarching water management work. We have consolidated that work and packaged it in a new way, a virtual field day, which we hope will be useful for you – whether now or in the future.

The information is located on our new Water Management Research page: https://cafnr.missouri.edu/research/water-management/. We have also included that information in an attached document.

The webpage contains the following information:

Our 3-part video series on drought, irrigation and weather

Past research stories highlighting water management work

Faculty and staff experts who are available for comment

Opportunities for b-roll and photographs