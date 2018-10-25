Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

“Reflecting the Beauty of the Lord” was the theme for the Ladies’ Retreat – a time to rest, relax, and renew. Held on the campus of Mt. Zion Bible School, it was hosted by the Ozarks Chapter of the Women of Worth. It began at 5 p.m. Fri., & concluded at 3 p.m. Sat. Cinda Thompson organized the event. Barbara Uhles, Debbie Cox, & Joy Anson helped decorate the dining hall in pink and lace.

Jan Miller from Manillon, OH, spoke in three sessions, & Shawna Wright from Gardener, KS, was the speaker in two sessions. Carol Avery of Mexico, MO, led the group singing. Joyce Englund of Overland Park, KS, directed a craft session. There were video presentations by Debbie Query of Gravette, AR, & Dr. Lee Murray, neurologist from Jackson, TN. The cook was Mark Pepple from Berryville, AR. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., was the dishwasher.

Linda Ferguson led the singing for the Sunday School opening session. Ushers in the morning worship were John Dale & Alex Fourman. The special music was a vocal/piano solo by Jan. Miller. Pastor Bob’s message was “A Motivating Identity” based on Hebrews 11:10. “He looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder & maker is God…now they desire a better country, that is, a heavenly one: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God: for he hath prepared for them a city.” (1) To identify with the Heavenly Heritage –leaving the old country & the old citizens. (2) To identify with the Heavenly Holiness – inward desire, upward direction, and forward distinction; (3) To identify with the Heavenly Home – subjugation of the terrestrial city; superiority of the celestial city.

Dana Fourman led the singing in the Sunday evening service, & Jeanette Cardin led in prayer. Lilah Sherman sang a solo. Delbert Murray gave the announcements. Ronnie Swearengin gave a testimony. The preacher was Darrell Swearengin of Rogersville. His text was II Corinthians 5:19. “God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself.” Love sought us. The Spirit brought us. Christ’s blood bought us. The closing prayer was Bryan Jones.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wed. evening service, & Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. Delbert Murray took prayer requests. Bob Thompson, Sr., brought the message. The chief priests mocked Jesus, saying, “He saved others, himself he cannot save.” Jesus chose to go the cross for us. Pilate thought he had the power to release Jesus or to condemn Him, but Jesus reminded him that he had no power at all, except what was given to him by God. Norman Murray read the third chapter of Acts. There were testimonies by Donna sue Haynes, Mary Thompson, & Linda Murray.

At the end of school day on Wed., the Elementary Dept. had a Farewell Party for Stephanie Thompson. Her maternity leave begins next week.