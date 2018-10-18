Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

The Parent Teacher Fellowship of Mt. Zion Bible School sponsored a Chili Cook-Off & Silent Auction Fri. evening, Oct. 5. Students sold a total of 155 tickets. Winners of the Sales Contest were Colin Fleming (1st), Greyson Jones (2nd), & Landon Williams (3rd.). Others who participated: Madison Gilbert, Kylie Adams, Felicity Berry, Keeton Freeman, Joe Davidson, Rowynn Frisby, Luke Barton, Preston Akers, Jackson Berry, Ashlyn Bradley, Addie Bradley, & Cooper Muray. Lilah Sherman awarded prizes to the winners Fri. morning.

Genessa Freeman purchased supplies & made the chicken noodle soup. Dana Fourman presented trophies to the winners of the Chili Cook-Off: Spicy – Robert Fleetwood (1st), Kelly Bock (2nd); Mild – Bryan Jones (1st), Sheena Mahan (2nd). Linda & Norman Murray served the pies. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. auctioned a roll-top desk, entertainment center, 5 bicycles, & some baked goods. The Silent Auction ended at 7 p.m. Cheryl Paxton was the cashier. Adam Freeman had help moving tables & chairs from Joe Davidson, Cooper Murray, & Keeton Freeman.

Sister Cinda Thompson was in charge of the Sunday services, because Pastor Bob was at Grand Cayman for a funeral. The special songs were solos by Linda Ferguson & Bob Thomson, Sr.

Sunday evening, Sister Cinda gave a lesson about the Holy Place in the Tabernacle – the altar of incense, table of shewbread, & lamb (all covered with pure gold.)

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Missions Service Wed. evening. Earnest Murray led in prayer. Sister Cinda gave reports from 5 areas around the world. The closing prayer was by Dana Fourman.