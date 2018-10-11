Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

The Sunday morning worship began at 10:45 with songs led by Jesse Paxton. After James Cox & John Dale collected the offering, Pastor Bob Thompson,Jr., dedicated Baby Delaney Nichole Womack. Her parents, Jade & Jacob, and her maternal grandparents, Nancy & Clayton Riddle, participated in the ceremony.

Norman Murray sang a solo. Pastor Bob preached on “Call of Salvation” based on Isaiah 55:1-3. “Ho, everyone that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, & he that hath no money; come ye, buy, & eat.” (1) Call to Redemption: salvation is free, full, & final. (2) Call to Repentance: the season, scope, & security of repentance. (3) Call to Reassurance: superiority, surety, sensitivity. The congregation was adjourned to Cardwell Cafeteria for the Marriage Blessing & Reception Dinner for Jade & Jacob Womack. Following their vows, the couple cut a wedding cake. Then everyone enjoyed a bountiful pot luck dinner in the dinning room which was decorated with mint green.

The 5th Sunday Singspiration, under the direction of Brian & Donna Sue Haynes, began at 6 p.m. John Dale led in prayer. Thad Harris & James Cobb helped Brian Haynes with the brief devotional. The first song was by the “Children’s Choir” – Greyson & Elliot Jones, & Atticus, Boone, & Lucy Harris. There were 4 vocal solos – Bob Thompson, Sr, Delbert Murray, Sheena Mahan, & Jesse Paxton. Vocal duets were by Debbie Cox & Lilah Sherman, Linda Ferguson & Barbara Uhles, Pastor Bob & Cinda Thompson. Testimonies were given by Edith Johnson, Phyllis Arnold, Donna Haynes, & Dennis Uhles. Norman Murray played an instrumental solo (E-flat horn). Mary Thompson & Jeanette Cardin shared short stories. The closing prayer was by James Cox.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wed. evening service. Dennis Uhles led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s Bible Study was “Born Again.”

Often regeneration, justification, adoption, & initial sanctification are joined together in the term “saved.” John 3:7, “Ye must be born again.”

Joy Ansen is visiting the Thompsons for 2 weeks. She is from the Cayman Islands.