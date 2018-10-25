Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

A beautiful fall day began our Sunday worship, with pledges, singing and prayers. It seems as if our prayer list doesn’t get smaller and we always have someone to add. Help us encourage those who are still struggling and be thankful for all His blessings.

Brother Charles used Luke 17:27 for his beginning scripture. His question to us was, “Are you bothered?” Does it bother us that there is so much sin in the world, by the things we do, things we say, things we watch? He likened it to the song, Getting Used To The Dark. We need to stand up and be counted.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown, along with Bill and Cathy Lansdown, enjoyed taking in the sights at Wonders of Wildlife, last Saturday. They also shared lunch and some shopping before returning home.

Pat Lansdown and Jeanne Cox were in Ozark, Friday, to see Jessie and new baby girl. After visiting with them, they took in some garage sales, before coming home.

Pat is still recovering and making weekly trips to get dental work done.

Bill Johnson visited Harold Hutchison, Sunday morning.

Danny and Kim Clements stopped by Saturday evening and Monday afternoon, also.