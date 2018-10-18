Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Fall was in the air as we said our pledges and sang for the Lord. We had many on our prayer list, thankful for all His blessings, daily.

Brother Charles finished up his series from Exodus, the calling of Moses and deliverance of the Israelites out of Egyptian bondage. We had a great Sunday school lesson, all about the genealogy of Noah and Abram. It seems Brother Charles’ sermons and our lessons have gone together in some ways.

We were blessed to have Brother Charles’ niece and family, plus his mom, join us for the worship hour. She sang a beautiful song for us. We always enjoy having visitors.

Larry Stewart stopped by Harold and Kay Hutchison’s, Friday afternoon.

Kim and Danny visited, Thursday, and Dylan and Morgan came by Monday morning. Dylan was celebrating his 25th birthday.