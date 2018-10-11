Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

It was a another warm, sunny day, with a little cloud burst, followed by bright sunshine, to begin the Lord’s day. We had our pledges, singing and calling names of those who are still in need of our prayers.

Before Brother Charles sermon, Sister Gladys Peak, Charles mom, brought a devotion, titled, Roots of Bitterness. She used an example from her own life, which I think most of us could relate to, very interesting. We appreciated her coming, giving of her time.

Brother Charles has been preaching a series of messages from the book of Exodus, which have proven to be very interesting. Today, from the 3rd chapter, he brought us the story of the calling of Moses. Like men are prone to do, Moses had excuses why someone else would be better suited than he. God doesn’t make mistakes when he makes His choices, and Moses turned out to be one of the great men of the bible.

Jadon Lansdown spent several days with Pat and Ronnie, recently. While he was with them, they attended the annual fall gathering at Elkland, with Kyle and Amanda Lansdown and family. Many families and friends came together to enjoy a hayride, food and games: Mr. and Mrs. Bill Lansdown, Tracey and Tammy McFarlin and grandchildren, Kenneth and Carla Aborn and family, plus many others, to round out the 40-50 number. Several were unable to attend, due to illness.

Ronnie and Pat were in West Plains, Friday, for the Homecoming Parade, where their grandchildren were participants. Pat pronounced it tiring, but a great parade. They also took Jadon back to his favorite “wildlife” spot, in Springfield, one day.

Jewell Elliott had Logan and Nora Elliott spend Friday night and Saturday with her. MaKayla joined them, on Saturday.

On Sunday after church, Jewell enjoyed cake and ice cream at the Shaun Elliott’s, celebrating MaKayla’s 15th birthday. James and Tammy Elliott also were there.

Kim and Danny Clements stopped by Harold Hutchisons one day.

Dylan, Morgan and Grant Clements visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Saturday.

Frank Denney was a Friday evening visitor with Kay and Harold.