Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

Oct 22, 2018. Good Morning from the folks here at church and around the community. We are starting out this week with nice weather and a forecast of beautiful days ahead. The next 2 weeks will be the right time to go for a drive to enjoy fall colors here in the Ozarks.

Our morning service opened with prayer and scripture reading from Malachi and prayer request was made for the Harvill family and others who have lost loved ones in this past week. Sybil was dearly loved by all and will be missed so much. Especially her family.

We enjoyed a wonderful day of praise and worship at Mt. Olive this week-end with a good crowd out for worship service. Avery, Luke and Ty were our special singers in morning worship. Jesus sure loves it when our children sing to him.

Worship service opened with congregational singing, then special singing with Loren and Hazel. Our pastor opened worship service by reading from the book of Exodus and then from Matthew. Never let anyone tell you to ignore the lessons of the Old Testament. It is the schoolmaster that brings us up to the New Testament and the lessons of Salvation through grace. God did not leave us wondering how much he loves us. It’s not hard to understand the plan of salvation.

Our Fourth Friday night singing is this week. Oct 26th, 7:00 pm. Everyone is invited to come worship the Lord in song and testimony. It will be a benefit singing for Loren and Hazel Maggard and a love offering will be taken up during service. We will be serving a chili and soup supper afterwards and we are looking forward to a wonderful time of singing and praising the Lord.

Our Hayride and cook-out will be on Saturday, Oct 27th beginning at 4:00 in the afternoon with the hayride and then Larry will be cooking up some burgers and hotdogs. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy a fun afternoon of food and fellowship. God bless and remember…..”If God be for us, who can be against us?” Romans 8:31