Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

October 15, 2018. It‘s a chilly Monday morning here in the Ozarks, but, it’s October! The smell of wood smoke is in the air, at least at our house. Now the hayrides and hot apple cider are planned as we see the dogwoods & maples turn from green to beautiful shades of orange and red. I recommend T hwy in Douglas/Christian counties for a good drive to see the fall colors. Or make a side trip on UU and stop at Mt. Olive. The view is absolutely beautiful.

Sunday services opened with prayer and scripture reading from 1 Thessalonians 5. We were blessed to see all people who came out to worship with us this past weekend. We are praying and expecting God’s blessing as we gather to worship and praise a living God.

Prayer requests were taken for those who are sick and families who have lost loved ones this week. I am sad to hear of Goldie Swearengin passing away. Our sympathy goes out to all her family.

We want to thank Valerie for the new curtains at church. They look so nice. We also added new blinds and Glenna, Barbara & I spent some time and elbow grease cleaning. Thanks to all who work to keep our church and yard looking good. Adam, Hunter, and Stetson do a good job mowing and weed-eating too.

Our “Fourth Friday Night Singing” will be on Friday, Oct. 26th at Mt. Olive, beginning at 7pm. It will be a benefit singing for Loren and Hazel Maggard. Loren was diagnosed with lung cancer. earlier this year and has been taking treatments. A love offering will be taken and we will have a chili/soup supper following the singing. We want to invite everyone to come. All singers are welcome to come and bring their music as well as all who just love to listen and enjoy the good fellowship of praising the Lord in song and testimony. We hope to see you there.

In the meantime, God bless and remember … “Striving for success without hard work is like trying to harvest where you haven’t planted.’

Our annual hayride will be on Oct. 27 at Mt. Olive. It will start at 4 o’clock with the hayride and then Larry will bbq hamburgers and hotdogs for everyone. Everyone is invited to come for a fun evening.