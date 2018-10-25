MoDOT Announces Area Improvement Projects

Route Z in Wright County Reduced for Pavement Improvements

WILLOW SPRINGS – Route Z in Wright County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement improvements.

This section of roadway is located from Route H to Route 5.

Work on the project started Thursday, Oct. 18, and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., including weekends as necessary.

Business 60 in Wright County Reduced for Pavement Improvements

WILLOW SPRINGS – Business 60 in Wright County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement improvements.

This section of roadway is located from Route 5 to Nettleton Avenue in Mansfield.

The night time project started on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., including weekends as necessary.

Route HH in Wright County Reduced for Pavement Improvements

WILLOW SPRINGS – Route HH in Wright County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement improvements.

This section of roadway is located from Route Y to the end of state maintenance.

The work which is underway began on Thursday, Oct. 18 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., including weekends as necessary. The work is being done at night.

All work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

Projects will be completed as weather permits.

For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam (417) 469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.