Missourians to Honor World Stroke Day on Mon., Oct. 29

American Stroke Association to highlight importance of rehabilitation after stroke this World Stroke Day

The American Stroke Association wants stroke survivors to know that while life may be different after a stroke, rehabilitation can help them regain independence and decrease their chances of another stroke. That is why rehabilitation is the focus of World Stroke Day this year.

Stroke survivor, Linda Smith, knows firsthand the benefits of rehabilitation after stroke. The Springfield native was just 55 when she had a stroke. Four years later, Linda is still working to recover from her stroke. An avid runner, Linda is currently undergoing physical therapy to correct gait imbalances that her physical therapist attributes to long-term effects of Linda’s stroke.

Missourians can participate in World Stroke day by using #NoMOStrokes on their social channels. Stroke survivors are invited to fill in the blank for their goal after stroke, “I will ____ again” and share using #IWillAgain. For more information on stroke and World Stroke Day, visit StrokeAssociation.org/worldstrokeday.

Worldwide, stroke is the No. 2 cause of death and is a leading cause of long-term disability. However, stroke is largely beatable through high-quality rehabilitation and patient support and implementation of the Association’s Rehabilitation Guidelines.

Each person’s stroke recovery needs are different. The effects of a stroke may mean that the survivor must change, relearn or redefine how they live. Stroke rehabilitation can help patients build their strength, capabilities and confidence, potentially regaining skills and returning to independent living. Services may include: self-care skills, mobility skills, communication skills, cognitive skills or social skills. Rehab can also help patients better manage other conditions they have, which may affect daily living or their risk for a second stroke.

High blood pressure is the No. 1 risk factor for stroke –– 75 percent of people who have a first stroke, have high blood pressure. Monitoring blood pressure regularly is one of the easiest ways to help prevent a stroke.