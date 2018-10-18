Missouri Fine Arts Academy to Resume in 2019

By University Communications

Missouri State University’s College of Arts and Letters will resume hosting the Missouri Fine Arts Academy next summer.

The Missouri Fine Arts Academy is a residential program for highly motivated student artists in visual arts, theatre, dance, creative writing and music.

The academy will take place June 2-15, 2019. The application process will begin in November.

This session will follow a year of reorganization and planning.

In hosting the academy, Missouri State continues its commitment to high-impact arts experiences and its dedication to affordability and inclusion.

“The Missouri Fine Arts Academy has been part of our campus since its inception in 1996,” said Dr. Shawn Wahl, interim dean of the College of Arts and Letters.

“The academy brings students from across the region to Missouri State, where they work with our faculty artists. This experience is vital to our community outreach and part of the reason we are a destination campus for the arts.”

The application process will open Nov. 5.

The academy is open to current high school sophomores and juniors.

Interested students will complete the online application and submit portfolios and recommendations.

Dr. Christopher C. Collins, assistant professor in the department of communication, is the new director of the academy.

Collins earned a doctorate in performance studies from Southern Illinois University. He recently served as the keynote speaker and coordinator of Louisiana State University’s Patti Pace Performance Festival.

Collins served as the plenary performer for the International Congress of Qualitative Inquiry at the University of Illinois and the keynote speaker for the Conférence Universitaire De Suisse Occidentale at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland. He has played leading roles at the Shaw Theater in London, the Tabernacle Theater in London and the Muson Center in Lagos, Nigeria.

About the Missouri Fine Arts Academy

