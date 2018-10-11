Missouri Dept. of Conservation Seeks Bids

SOLICITATION OF BID

The Missouri Department of Conservation is accepting sealed bids for a Woodland restoration project on Shannon Ranch Conservation Area near Drury MO. The project requires cutting, and cut-stump chemical application of all unmarked trees within treatment specifications in an area comprising an estimated 72 acres.

Bidders should note the project requires a contractor to hold a valid MO Commercial Herbicide/Pesticide Applicators License & be certified for category 2 or 1A.

For more information see details within attached bid packet, or contact Forester – Shane Rice, Missouri Department of Conservation at (417) 746-0291 ext. 1482.

Complete and return the enclosed bid sheet to:

Missouri Department of Conservation

Attn: Shannon Ranch CA-Woodland Bid

516 West Norwood Street

Norwood, MO 65717.

Bids will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 1st, 2018.

