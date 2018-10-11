Mings & Evans Medal as Cross Country Team Competes at Catholic

Bryce Mings
Rebekah Evans

The Ava Cross Country team ran in the Irish Invitational hosted by Catholic High School in Springfield on October 2nd.  The Varsity and Junior Varsity runners both ran a 5K (3.1 mile) race.  The top thirty finishers in each race received medals.  We had two runners medal: Bryce Mings and Rebekah Evans.  

The next race we have coming up is at Mountain Grove on October 11th.  The results from October 2nd are as follows: 

Varsity Boys:

Bryce Mings — 22nd — 19:12 (Medal)

Garret DeVore — 31st — 20:01

Caden Prock — 52nd — 21:39

Dwight Emerson — 66th — 23:02

Ethan Tucker — 73rd — 24:33

Varsity Girls:

Eden Little — 35th — 25:05

Emily Stillings — 39th — 25:31

Layla Giorgianni — 44th — 26:38

Clara Sicilia — 51st — 29:10

Carter Crews — 53rd — 32:32

Grace Key — 57th — 35:16

Junior Varsity Boys:

Eli Miller — 55th — 26:55

Tyler Brooke — 63rd — 31:37

Junior Varsity Girls:

Rebekah Evans — 27th — 32:06 (Medal)

Hannah Evans — 31st — 34:05

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR