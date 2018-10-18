Middle School Football Team Wraps Up Season Against Mtn. Grove

The Ava Middle School Bears completed their 2018 football season hosting the Mountain Grove Panthers for gridiron action on Thursday, October 11th. The visiting Panthers defeated the Bears 24-16. The Bears scored first when Ava’s Rylin Dickson broke loose for a 60 yard touchdown and ran for the conversion. Mountain Grove scored next in the second quarter to tie the game 8-8. Ava’s Brayden Thorburn ran 44 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to capitalize on a Mountain Grove turnover. Rylin Dickson ran for the conversion to boost Ava’s lead to 16-8. The Panthers would respond by scoring two touchdowns in the final quarter of play for the final margin of victory.

The eighth grade game went in favor of Mountain Grove by a score of 38-6. The Panthers led 24-0 at halftime. Ava’s only score of the night came midway through the final quarter when Dalton Smith ran 35 yards for a touchdown.