On Friday, Oct. 19, over 29 people attended the MOCH Mental Health Workshop held at the Wellness Center in Ava. The informative session was attended by a wide variety of organizations and participants who signify the need and strong interest for mental health education and awareness in Douglas County. Those looking to be better informed on the topic included retired nurses, home school mother, retired and current teachers, juvenile parole officer, pastors, community health workers, Head Start employee, school nurses and counselors, local licensed professional counselors, school board members, health department employee, assisted living administrator and parents. Additional workshops are being considered.