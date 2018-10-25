Medical Assns. Oppose Medical Marijuana Ballot Questions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (August 18, 2018) – The Missouri State Medical Association (MSMA), along with multiple medical associations, oppose the three medical marijuana ballot questions that will be offered to Missouri voters in November 2018.

MSMA acknowledges there are a limited number of patients who may receive limited relief from minor pain and nausea, but numerous studies have identified negative health effects for a large number of diagnoses. ​Until the DEA reclassifies marijuana to allow extensive scientific research, MSMA remains concerned Missourians will be gambling with their health using an unregulated drug.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Epidiolex (cannabidiol) [CBD] oral solution for the treatment of childhood seizures, nausea and vomiting of chemotherapy, and appetite stimulation in wasting diseases. This is the first FDA-approved drug that contains a purified drug substance derived from marijuana. CBD is a chemical component of the Cannabis sativa plant, more commonly known as marijuana. However, CBD does not cause psychoactivity or euphoria (the “high”) that comes from tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

In other states approving medical marijuana healthcare has not improved, and numerous problems have developed in schools and education, law enforcement and judicial system, automobile and industrial accidents while under the influence of marijuana, increased demands on emergency rooms and hospitals due to toxicity and accidental ingestion, and diversion for non-medical uses.

The following medical organizations also oppose the three medical marijuana ballot questions: Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons, Kansas City Medical Society, St. Louis Metropolitan Medical Society, Greene County Medical Society, Missouri Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Missouri Psychiatric Physicians Association, Missouri College of Emergency and Physicians, and Missouri Pharmacy Association.