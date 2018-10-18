Mediacom Offers Scholarships to H.S. Seniors; Online Applications Available for Students in Mediacom Areas

Students Encouraged to Apply by Feb. 15 Deadline

SPRINGFIELD –– Mediacom Communications is offering $55,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 18th consecutive year and Mediacom’s investment will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 55 high school seniors.

Scholarship recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial award to support educational expenses for higher education or vocational training from any accredited post-secondary institution starting in the fall of 2019. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership.

Applications are available online at: www.mediacomworldclass.com.

All high schools in Mediacom-served communities were sent informational cards asking school officials to make seniors aware of the scholarship and encourage submission of applications on or before the Feb. 15, 2019 deadline.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in areas where Mediacom provides broadband, video, phone and other digital communication services. Recipients will be selected from the 21 states where Mediacom provides service. A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application. Inquiries may be sent to: scholarship@mediacomcc.com.

Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the U.S. serving almost 1.4 million customers in smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast.

More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.