Marie Anna Dean, 78 years, 8 months, 6 days old, passed away on October 6, 2018 at her home in Ava.

Marie was born January 29, 1940 in Roseau, Minnesota to Clarence Jon Soderberg and Esther Rose (Fuller) Soderberg.

Marie was a retired Insurance Agent in Gilroy, CA.

On Dec. 15, 1955 Marie and Edward Leslie Dean were united in marriage at New Hampton, Iowa.

Marie was a Christian and had attended the Star Chapel Church. She always volunteered to assist at the polls for every election. She enjoyed playing the piano and quilting. Marie loved living in the country just outside of Ava.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward in 2007, and her sister, Marjorie Polzin.

She is survived by her two children, Michael Allan Dean and wife, Despina, Baltimore, Maryland, and Dawn Marie Dean, Gilroy, CA, three grandchildren, Ingrid Marie Dean, Anthony Richard Dean and Christopher Robert Dean and wife, Krystal, two great grandchildren, Kristy Marie and Kristian Edward, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Marie were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Memorials may be made to American Red Cross or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.