Mansfield Man Sentenced for Child Pornography 

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Mansfield, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for receiving and distributing child pornography over the internet.

Clinton Campbell, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 13 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Campbell to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.

On May 25, 2018, Campbell pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography. Campbell admitted that he shared child pornography over a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

Campbell’s computer was identified during an undercover law enforcement investigation and an officer downloaded 74 complete files and 22 partial files of child pornography from Campbell’s computer. Several of the files contained depictions of children as young as five years old being sexually assaulted.

On July 18, 2017, officers executed a search warrant at Campbell’s residence and seized a laptop computer and several digital storage devices. Campbell’s laptop computer contained approximately 1,483 images and 48 videos of contraband imagery. According to court documents, Campbell digitally altered some of the images by placing the faces of children he knew (whose photos Campbell took himself) onto images of another child being sexually assaulted in order to make his experience “more real.” In some of the images, Campbell manipulated the image of the perpetrator to replace the original face with his own photograph. Other images of children appear to have been taken surreptitiously as they passed in front of his house. More than 90 children have been identified in Campbell’s collection of child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the FBI, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department and the Mansfield, Mo., Police Department.

Project Safe Childhood

