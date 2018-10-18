Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe Prepares for First Annual Buy Missouri Week

JEFFERSON CITY –– Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is pleased to announce he will be traveling throughout the state and promoting the Buy Missouri Program during the first annual Buy Missouri Week, October 13th through October 20th. As designated by the legislature, Buy Missouri Week is designed to encourage Missourians to purchase Missouri-made products in support of those who create, grow, manufacture, distribute, promote, and sell goods made in Missouri.

“As I travel throughout the state, I am always amazed at the ingenuity, initiative and creativity of Missourians in all manner of products. Buy Missouri Week is designed to promote products manufactured right here in Missouri. When we buy Missouri-made products, we support our friends, family and neighbors who work at and own these businesses. I am working to grow the Buy Missouri Initiative by continuing to recruit businesses, building an interactive, searchable website to help highlight Missouri businesses and cooperating with manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to make Missouri-made products more visible in the store.”

Governor Mike Parson pioneered the Buy Missouri Initiative as lieutenant governor. While in the senate, Lieutenant Governor Kehoe sponsored Senate Bill 891 establishing Buy Missouri Week. It was signed into law having received overwhelming bi-partisan support in both legislative chambers.