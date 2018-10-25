Looking Backward

25 years ago

The Ava High School volleyball team advanced to the semi-finals of the District Tournament at Houston last Monday night before seeing their season come to an end. Ava finished the season with a 14-12 record overall, and 3-5 in SCA play.

Thanks to a little help from Salem last Friday night, the Ava High School Bears have a good shot at sharing the SCA crown in a three-way split after recording a 22-0 shut-out victory at Houston on Oct. 22.

Alicia Hailey is happy to announce the birth of her baby sister, Abigail Lynn Hailey, born on October 6, 1993, at 1:22 a.m. in Springfield, Mo.

Austin Stillings is proud to announce the birth of his baby sister, Ashtin LeeAnn. She arrived on October 6 weighing 7 lbs. and was 19 inches long.

Whitney Taylor is proud to announce the arrival of a baby sister on her 2nd birthday. Reagan Lee was born on October 14 at Cox South weighing 9 lbs. 8 oz.

Saturday evening on October 23, family members met in te home of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Crank to observe the Crank’s anniversary and to celebrate the birthday of Mrs. Crank’s nephew, John Crain of Muscatine, Iowa, who was visiting family members in Ava.

Richard and Audrey Hadeen were married on Oct. 30, 1943 at Haxton, Colo. They have three children, Judy, Jerry and Debbie, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. They will host a reception in honor of their golden wedding anniversary on Oct. 30 at the home of Don and Judy Mathes, at 6 p.m.

Oscar and Gladys Cunningham, of Ava, just returned from their 15th trip to Israel and one night in Brussels, Belgium.

FAIRVIEW –– Saturday evening Mr. and Mrs. Bill Duckworth met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Cudney along with Ronald Davis and Leora Graham to help Velma Duckworth celebrate her birthday with cake, ice cream and blackberry cobbler.

COUNTY LINE –– Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Pool stayed the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Gene Pool.

50 years ago

Sherry Plaster, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Plaster of Ava, was crowned Miss Glade Top Trail here Saturday night in the beauty pageant finals held in the center of the square. Miss Plaster was crowned by Lisa Dye, last year’s queen.

A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Sgt. First Class Charles Swofford, will be guest speaker at a meeting of the Kiwanis Club here Monday, Oct. 28. Sgt. Swofford, who will discuss his personal experiences in Vietnam, is conducting the speakers program through the Department of the Army.

Beth Jenkins and Beth Nelson were the first place winners in the fall window painting contest with their Charley Brown scene at Town and Country Super Market. The students, members of the Ava High art department, painted a scene on both the front and side window.

Two members of the Ava Saddle Club will make an appearance Friday on television to promote the Glade Top Trail. Appearing on KYTV, Channel 3, on the High Noon program with Lloyd Evans will be Mrs. Reba Hutchison and Mrs. Freda Manis.

Ted Sallee of Ava has been named county chairman for the Nixon-Agnew Campaign Committee in Douglas County.

Rev. and Mrs. Ivan Arnold of Ava announce the approaching marriage of their daughter, Lois Jean to Victor Kilgore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marl Kilgore of Mansfield.

Roy Johnson, Route 1, Ava, was the first archer to check a deer here during the current archery season.

The Dean’s List of academically outstanding students at The School of the Ozarks for the summer semester just ended includes the names of Roy Taber and Terry Williams.

Mrs. Nammie Gaulding of Ava observed her 91st birthday here on Oct. 7. Her husband, Baxter Gaulding, will observe his 91st birthday in December. Mr. Gaulding was born in Ozark County and Mrs. Gaulding moved to Ozark County from Tennessee. They have resided in Ava for over 20 years. Mr. and Mrs. Gaulding are the parents of Claud E. Gaulding, Ava.

Ava Dept. Store Variety Dept. –– 20-cup perculator, $1.88; famous brand automatic steam iron, with 17 steam vents, $6.88; 24” rug runner, 44¢; automatic heater, super electric dual instant heat, $13.33.

GENTRY –– Mr. and Mrs. Hobart Gentry have returned to their home in Ava and have rented their home here to the Ray Cox family who recently sold their home in Ava.

ROBERTSON –– Those helping Mrs. Geraldine Wilson celebrate her birthday were David and Rickey of the home, Mrs. Wilson’s daughter-in-law, Mrs. Max Irwin and four children and Mrs. Earnest Bostic.

MOUND –– Mr. and Mrs. Bob Gann and family visited Saturday evening with Mr. and Mrs. Earl Coffer and son.

A fast and accurate Cabool team trounced the Ava Bears 21-0 in a South Central Association decision here Friday night.

75 years ago

The Ava city well pump will be shut down for repair Wednesday October 27. Every attempt will be made to have an adequate water supply to carry the town through this lapse in service, but Mayor Ben M. Callaway urges citizens who desire to have a reserve supply of water drawn to do so before Wednesday. The pump is to be pulled and the turbine replaced, and according to R.R. Thompson, water works superintendent, the pump should be back in operation within 36 hours.

Ava High School classes held meetings Tuesday and selected candidates for queen and prince charming for the annual high school carnival which will be held Friday night, Oct. 29. The candidates this year are: Senior, Hazel Meyers and Teddy Sallee; Junior, Myrtle Haynes and Vindiver Flynn; Sophomore, Betty Brake and Donald Sallee; Freshman, Treva Nave and Lyle Clinkingbeard.

Herman Childress started work Tuesday as field man for the Carnation Company plant here, taking the place of Garbee Wagemann who recently went into the Army. Mr. Childress started work for the Carnation Company six weeks ago at Seymour. He and his family moved to Ava Tuesday.

Hurse Smith, for several years an employee of the Norman-Gentry Drug Company and manager of various softball and basketball teams here, left Tuesday to enter service in the Merchant Marine as a cook.

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Curnutt have purchased the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. A. McKinney here. Mr. McKinney recently resigned from the Ava school faculty to accept a position as vocational agriculture teacher on the Marshfield High School faculty.

Virgil Kester, mechanic in the Army Air Corps, stationed at Florence, South Carolina, has been promoted to sergeant, his wife here learned this week.

Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Carmickle announce the arrival of a ten-pound son October 15. He was named Michael Anthony.

MARRIAGE LICENSES –– Bill Pettit, Virginia Givans, Ava; Charley Ingram, Melvins Mason, Seymour; Farris Dean Caudle, Macomb, Marie Forrest, Ava.

CHICAGO –– A confession made by James Egan, ex-convict, may solve the recent gangland slayings of Martin Quirk and Danny Stanton, Chicago gang leaders.

Two Ava men are students in Northwestern University this fall. The two enrolled from Ava are Robert John Mercer, Route 2, music, and Ruskin Curry Norman, medicine.

Miss Hope Finger, librarian at Ava High School, spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Finger of Girdner. Miss Finger went to her parents’ home Wednesday evening last week and returned to Ava Saturday.

PETTIT’S THEATRES – “Cabin in the Sky” All Negro cast with Ethel Waters, Lena Horn and Rochester.

100 Years Ago

Spanish Influenza seems to be raging in the Army camps. Many soldiers are reported dying.

The War Department has granted permission to home folks to send one Christmas package to each soldier in the American expeditionary force. Parcels may not exceed 20 pounds.

A telegram from the War Department, Washington, D.C., dated October 12, informed Mrs. John A. Moore of Rome that her husband, Pvt. Jno. A. Moore, was seriously wounded in action in France on September 12. His father-in-law, J.R. Turner of Rome, was in Ava Wednesday of this week and sent a telegram to Red Cross headquarters, New York City, in an effort to obtain further information.

Mrs. Boone Norman arrived in Ava Tuesday from Kansas City, where she has been since her husband entered the Army late in the summer. Boone was located at Rabe’s auto school in Kansas City for some time, but is now at Camp Funston, Kansas.

L. M. Stecker has returned to his home in Ava from Kansas where he spent the summer months helping harvest the Kansas crops.

Mr. and Mrs. Cole Coffeen motored to Springfield Monday returning Wednesday of this week.

TOPAZ –– The Mt. Ararat and the Coble schools are closed for an unlimited time on account of the epidemic (Spanish influenza).

R. S. Hutchison is having some painting done this week.

ROCKBRIDGE NEWS –– Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Harwood are the proud parents of a new baby which arrived the 18th.

STONY POINT NEWS –– Dew Holt has bought the John Coffman place and has been moving to his new home during the past week, while Julius McFalls who lived on the Coffman place has been moving onto the Lawrence place vacated by Mr. Holt.

A new son recently arrived at the Arch Mackey home.

The cane mills are running full time these days, when the chilly winds tell us that frost is near. There is a good crop of cane this year and the price is good, too.

Mr. and Mrs. Bud Brown and Parrot Brown and family visited at P.M. Browns’ Sunday.

YMCA is calling for men. 4,000 overseas workers, business and professional men are needed by the UMCA to serve the soldiers in Red Triangle huts and in other ways abroad. The men accepted must be over draft age but must be able to pass a scorching physical examination. And, they must have courage, “The uniform of the Red Triangle is not for the man who does not want to go to war.”

125 Years ago

BOONEVILLE, Mo., Oct. 21 –– City Marshal W. W. Tailaferro, at 11:00 o’clock yesterday morning, shot and fatally wounded Frank Wren, while the latter was resisting arrest. Wren, in company with one, burglarized several stores in Lexington, Mo. and secured a lot of firearms. Securing a skiff they escaped down the Missouri River. Yesterday morning the Marshal learned were on the wharf above the Missouri River bridge. Hastily summoning Officer Erhardt and arming himself with a Springfield rifle, the Marshal proceeded to the wharf.

A large and well-developed sensation broke loose last evening in the neighboring town of Osceola. It is reported here that the Woman’s Christian Temperance union organized itself into a White Cap society for the express purpose of chastising several resident young ladies whose reputation are not above reproach. Between 7 and 8 o’clock, by use of decoys, the White Caps succeeded in entrapping their victims, and according to the best information, one of the victims was flogged into insensibility, while two other escaped with the clothing torn from their person and somewhat bruised. Eleven of the perpetrators were recognized and at once arrested. Some of them are out on bail and others are in jail.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –– A cotton gin belonging to J.H. Medlock, five miles south of Stephens, Ark., together with a small quantity of cotton was burned to the ground last night. The fire is supposed to be the work of White Caps. A White Cap notice has been posted on the gin of J. M. Munn of Poddaw, Ark., warning him to shut down under penalty of the torch.

The Iowa state election board has decided the Citizens’ Prohibition Republican ticket cannot be put on the official ballot.

A race for the mineral strip on the south slope of the Ozarks is suggested.

What was supposed to be a katydid singing in a Sedalia closet turned out to be a rattlesnake.

Bets are offered that the postmaster at Higbee does more work for $800 a year than any other postmaster in Missouri.

One hundred brick houses were built in Jefferson City in the year 1892. Jefferson City is now the fifth town in the state.

A lightning dentist, who has been operating in Trenton, recently extracted 22 teeth for a lady in the short space of two minutes.

Missouri school teachers will no longer have to build fires and sweep the school houses. The laws provide that such work will have to be done hereafter at the expense of the district.

Missouri has no more such judges as “Horse Allen,” who declared himself a “whole horse and a half alligator,” who carried with him on the circuit as “authorities” two large pistols and a big knife.

Cedar Gap, Wright County, on the Kansas City, Fort Scott and Memphis Railway, is the highest point in the state, having an altitude of 1,573 feet, according to the United States geological survey.

Joel Clinkingbeard, who has been in charge of the Hailey Hotel for the past two years, moved to his farm Saturday. Mose Hailey is now in position of this eating resort, and would be pleased to feed a share of the hungry people led that way.