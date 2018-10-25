Local Community Band Forming for Musicians from Wright, Douglas, Webster Counties

Find your musical instrument, dust it off and join the band, as a new instrumental organization is forming in this area, and the first meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 28, at the Mansfield High School Band Room.

The South Central Missouri Community Band is being organized by Autumn Bennett, director of Bands, Mansfield Schools, and Paul Reed, former Director of Bands, Fremont City Schools, Ohio.

According to organizers, the South Central Missouri Community Band will rehearse on Sunday afternoons, in the Mansfield band room, and the band ensemble will be comprised of adult musicians and high school band students from Webster, Wright and Douglas counties.

Several concerts are proposed, with the first performance beginning this year with a Christmas concert in December. Additional performances are planned for Spring 2019 in late March, and in May or early June, near Memorial Day.

During summer months, the band may also host “Concerts in the Park” in bandstand gazebos, in area towns.

Those interested in participating are asked to attend the first rehearsal on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 2:30 to 4 p.m., at Mansfield High School band room.