Leora Jane Smith Estate

IN THE 44TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT,

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

Case Number: 18DG-PR00039

In the Estate of LEORA JANE SMITH, Deceased.

Notice of Letters Testamentary Granted

(Independent Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of LEORA JANE SMITH, Decedent:

On, OCTOBER 2, 2018 the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of LEORA JANE SMITH, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The personal representative may administer the estate independently without adjudication, order, or direction of the Probate Division of the Circuit Court, unless a petition for supervised administration is made to and granted by the court. The name, business address and phone number of the personal representative is:

BRENDA JANE SMITH,

RR72 BOX 398,

NORWOOD, MO 65717

417-746-1158

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

ATTY NICOLE LINDSEY,

2832 S. INGRAM MILL ROAD, SUITE 100,

SPRINGFIELD MO 65804

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: JANUARY 27, 2018

Date of first publication: OCTOBER 11, 2018

/S/ KIM HATHCOCK

CIRCUIT CLERK

PROBATE CLERK – KIM MILLER

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.

10-11-4-4t

LEORA J SMITH legal – 378 words= $321.30