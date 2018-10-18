Lady Bears Volleyball Take 3rd Place at Sparta Tournament

By Leigh Heriford

Last week the Ava Volley Bears took on two SCA teams, Salem and Cabool. The Lady Bears pulled out a big win against the Salem Tigers, 25-22 and 25-20. On Thursday the Bears took on the Cabool Bulldogs in Ava’s final home game of the season. In a two game nail biter, the Bears lost 20-25 and 19-25. The varsity Bears then traveled to Sparta on Saturday for the Annual Sparta Invitational Tournament. Ava racked up wins against Forsyth, Salem, and Sparta giving the Lady Bears a third place finish. This week the Bears will travel to Liberty on Tuesday (10/16) and Fordland on Wednesday (10/17) for a make-up game. They will then begin District play next Monday (10/22) in Rogersville, taking on the Willow Springs Bears at 6:00.

Ava JV volleyball also gained a win again Salem, 25-16 and 25-20. Against Cabool, the Lady Bears split in a two game duel, losing the first game 23-25 and winning game two 25-15.