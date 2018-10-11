Lady Bears Volleyball Season Drawing to a Close

The Ava Volley Bears took on a scrappy Conway Bears team last Thursday. Ava’s Varsity team fell in a very close first game, 24-26. but managed a terrific comeback in games two and three, 25-15 and 25-14. This win brought their record to 8-12-1 now with an SCA record of 2-2. The Junior Varsity team fell in a 3 game match against the Conway Bears with scores of 25-18, 20-25, and 12-15.

The week of October 7, the volleyball teams will be taking on two more SCA opponents at home, Salem Tuesday night and Cabool Thursday, which will also serve as Senior Night. We hope everyone can come out and support your Ava Lady Bears Volleyball for their last two home games of the season.