Join MDC for Facebook Live Session “Ask an Agent” Oct. 31

Go to facebook.com/moconservation/ Oct. 31 at noon and ask an agent a question.

JEFFERSON CITY –– Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for its upcoming Facebook Live segment “Ask an Agent” on Oct. 31 from noon to 12:30 p.m. when conservation agents will answer questions from the public on a variety of hunting, fishing, trapping, and other MDC regulations.

Go to MDC’s Facebook page at facebook.com/moconservation/ at the time of the session. Ask questions by posting them in the comment section.